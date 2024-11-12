College Football Playoff rankings: Oregon tops Week 2, Georgia drops out of the bracket

article

The Brief Oregon maintains its top position in the College Football Playoff rankings while Georgia drops from third to 12th after losing to Mississippi. Big Ten dominates the top five rankings with four teams, but Texas from the SEC interrupts at No. 3 and is projected to receive a first-round bye. BYU is ranked sixth and could also secure a first-round bye as the potential Big 12 champion if it continues to win. Miami, despite dropping five places to No. 9 after a loss to Georgia Tech, would still receive a first-round bye as the highest-ranked ACC champion. Both the SEC and Big Ten have four teams each in the projected Week 2 bracket, highlighting their strong performances.



Undefeated Oregon stayed on top in the second batch of College Football Playoff rankings, while Tuesday’s poll shoved Georgia completely out of the bracket after its lopsided loss to Mississippi.

Led by the Ducks, then Ohio State, the Big Ten captured four of the top five spots — a string interrupted only by Texas of the Southeastern Conference, which was slotted in at No. 3 and would receive a first-round bye.

Georgia’s 28-10 loss to Ole Miss dropped the Bulldogs from third to all the way to 12th, but they would be the first team out because No. 13 Boise State of the Mountain West would receive an automatic bid and the final spot in the 12-team bracket as the fifth-best conference champion.

BYU was ranked sixth, but would receive a first-round bye as the Big 12’s champion if it wins out.

Those byes go to the four highest-ranked conference champions, meaning Miami of the Atlantic Coast Conference would get a week off in this week’s version of the bracket despite a loss to Georgia Tech that dropped the Hurricanes five spots to No. 9.

The other ranked teams: No. 4 Penn State, No. 5 Indiana, No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Notre Dame, No. 10 Alabama and No. 11 Ole Miss.

Both the SEC and Big Ten placed four teams in the projected Week 2 bracket.

Undefeated Army of the American Athletic Conference moved up one spot to No. 24, while Colorado came in at No. 17. Coach Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes can earn a spot in the Big 12 title game by winning their next two games.