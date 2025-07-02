Coco Gauff's Wimbledon run comes to an abrupt end

article

The Brief Coco Gauff, the world No. 2 and former Atlanta resident, was eliminated in the first round of Wimbledon by Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska. The upset comes just three weeks after Gauff won the French Open, making her the third woman in the Open era to suffer this turnaround. Gauff said the quick transition from clay to grass was a challenge and contributed to the early loss.



Coco Gauff’s Wimbledon run ended almost as quickly as it began. The 21-year-old former Atlanta resident, currently ranked No. 2 in the world, was eliminated in the first round Tuesday in a stunning upset by Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska.

What we know:

Gauff, who entered the tournament as a top contender following her recent victory at the French Open, lost in straight sets. She acknowledged the short turnaround between clay and grass courts contributed to her early exit.

The loss makes Gauff only the third woman in the Open era to win the French Open and then lose her opening match at Wimbledon. The quick transition between the two Grand Slams has long been considered one of the most challenging in tennis.

The backstory:

Gauff currently lives in Delray Beach, Florida, her family's hometown and her birthplace. Although she spent her early years in Atlanta, her family returned to Florida when Coco was 7 years old.