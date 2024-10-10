Coach Smart focused on ‘pride’ as No. 5 Georgia prepares for SEC test vs underdog Mississippi State

article

Kirby Smart doesn’t believe he needs to use last week’s shocking wave of upset losses by four highly ranked AP Top 25 teams as motivation for No. 5 Georgia in Saturday’s visit from underdog Mississippi State.

"No, we don’t rely on the motivation of others," Smart said. "I don’t know. I just don’t think that’s a great way to go about things. We’re really focusing on pride in performance this week."

Vanderbilt’s shocking 40-35 upset of No. 1 Alabama was the most notable among teams ranked in the top 11 that lost to unranked teams. Also, No. 9 Missouri lost to No. 25 Texas A&M.

A win by Mississippi State (1-4, 0-2 Southeastern Conference) over Georgia (4-1, 2-1) would rank among the biggest of the many surprises this season. BetMGM lists Georgia as 33 1/2 point favorites.

Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby also wants his players focused on themselves, not on other teams.

"I think for us it’s still about what we do with our time, how we practice, how we meet, how we walk through," Lebby said.

Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks says he won’t be overlooking the underdogs in the matchup between the SEC’s two Bulldogs.

"I think records and numbers can be deceiving," Starks said. "They’re a really good team, very explosive, and very well-coached. They’re coming off a bye week, and their last two games they played their best ball. So, they’re coming into this week with a really good head of steam."

NO GIMMICKS REQUIRED

Smart called out Georgia fans this week for what he perceived to be lackluster crowd noise in last week’s 31-13 home win over Auburn.

Smart scoffed when asked if he considered using a throwback uniform as a way to motivate fans.

"I just think that’s hokey pokey," he said. "I mean, it’s great for recruiting. We may do it sometime. I’m not anti-doing it. But that shouldn’t do anything for your atmosphere."

Added Smart: "If it takes changing the uniform to get people fired up, then I’m at the wrong place."

QUICK WORKERS

Mississippi State doesn’t waste time moving the ball, scoring six of its 18 TDs in five plays or less. The Bulldogs have scored six times in under two minutes, three times in under 32 seconds and twice in less than 15 seconds. Their longest drive was 6:43 against Florida and ended with a TD.

Smart said it is not easy to prepare for such a fast-paced attack.

"I don’t know if you can get comfortable with it," Smart said. "I’ll be honest with you. It’s hard. It’s hard to simulate coming off the practice field. They do a tremendous job of going nuclear fast, like number one in the country fast, like ahead of Tennessee fast."

Lebby slowed the pace the last two games, putting more emphasis on the running game.

YOUNG QB

Mississippi State freshman quarterback Michael Van Buren will make only his second start. He moved up after starter Blake Shapen’s season-ending shoulder injury last month. Van Buren’s debut as a starter came in a 35-13 loss at No. 1 Texas on Sept. 28. Then came a much-needed open week to prepare for another top-five test at Georgia.

"That’s going to be an incredible challenge for a true freshman quarterback to go play the way we need him to play to give us a chance to win the game," Lebby said. "But he’s a young man that is focused on doing just that."

CUT IT LOOSE

Smart says this is the point in the season where he wants to see his offense "cutting it loose" and gaining momentum. Asked to explain what that means, Smart said "Play with no anxiety. Play with no fear of what might happen. Execute at a high level."

Smart said he thought his Bulldogs didn’t consistently play to that standard last week against Auburn.

"I thought we earned the right to do that in the game," he said. "And at times we did. At times we didn’t."

BULLDOG FROM BIRTH

Georgia linebacker Chaz Chambliss is from Carrollton, Georgia, but he comes from a family of Mississippi State Bulldogs.

"Both of my parents went to Mississippi State," Chambliss said. "Half of my family either cheers for or went or graduated from Mississippi State."

