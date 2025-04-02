Burst pipe forces Rome Emperors to relocate 2025 home opener

article

The Rome Emperors will not open their 2025 baseball season at home as planned.

The team announced on Wednesday a burst pipe caused significant water damage to the team's clubhouse earlier this week.

The Rome Emperors play a home game at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome on May 4, 2024. (FOX 5)

What we know:

In a statement released to fans, the team said the stadium is "currently not in a condition that meets the standards we hold ourselves to for your game-day experience—or for the health and safety of our players, staff, and visiting teams."

As a result, the Emperors will move their April 4–6 home opening series to Winston-Salem.

"While this was a difficult decision, it was made with the full support of our partners and league officials to ensure the highest level of professionalism and care for everyone involved," the statement said.

What they're saying:

Acknowledging the disappointment of the delay, the Emperors emphasized their commitment to their supporters.

"Our fans and community mean everything to us, and know how special Opening Day is," the statement said. "We are planning a bigger and better Opening Week, kicking off with our new Opening Day on April 15th! Stay tuned for more details—we can’t wait to celebrate with you in a way that’s worth the wait."

What we don't know:

No further details were immediately available about the extent of the damage or the timeline for repairs.

What's next:

Fans who have tickets for opening weekend will receive additional information via email. The team said its staff is working to ensure a smooth process and encouraged ticket holders to reach out to the ticket office or their personal representative with any questions.