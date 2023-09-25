Braves sell out NL Division and possible NL Championship series

article

The Atlanta Braves postseason is sold out, so far.

Tickets at Truist Park for the National League Division Series and potential National League Championship Series are sold out.

This is the team’s 14th and 15th postseason sellout in Braves history.

SeatGeek does have a limited number of tickets available.

OFFICIALS PLANNING NOW FOR THE BRAVES POSTSEASON

The Braves achieved their 100th victory of the season Sunday night by defeating the Washington National 8-5 for a doubleheader split. Spencer Strider earned his major league-leading 19th win.

The Braves currently lead the MLB in wins and were first to clinch a spot in the postseason. They would go on to earth the NL East Pennant. It’s the sixth-straight year the Braves have been in the postseason, the second-long streak in franchise history. The Braves won 11 straight NL East titles from 1995-2005.

Ronald Acuña Jr. joined baseball’s exclusive 40-40 club Friday night by hitting his 40th home run of the season for the Atlanta Braves to go along with his 68 stolen bases.

The MLB postseason starts on Oct. 3 with the wild card games. That’s two days after the Braves close out their regular season.

The National League Division Series are scheduled to begin on Oct. 7 and the NL Championship Series start on Oct 15. This season's World Series is scheduled to begin on Oct. 27.

The Associated Press contributed to this report