Braves pick 17-year-old Cam Caminiti in first round of draft

The Atlanta Braves have welcomed two promising rookies to their roster following the conclusion of the first day of the first-year player draft on Sunday night.

With their first-round pick, the Braves selected 17-year-old Saguaro (Arizona) High left-handed pitcher Cam Caminiti. If the name sounds familiar, it's because Cam is the cousin of former Braves infielder Ken Caminiti. In an interview after his selection, Cam expressed his excitement about donning the Braves uniform and joining the team.

In the second round, the Braves chose another left-handed pitcher, 21-year-old Carter Holton. Holton, who played for Vanderbilt this season, posted a 6-5 record with a 5.19 ERA across 15 games. He struck out 98 batters while issuing 27 walks.

The draft action is far from over, with rounds 3 to 10 set to continue Monday afternoon.