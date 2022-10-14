Braves hit the road to Philly for NLDS Game 3: What you need to know

article

The Atlanta Braves evened their best-of-five NL Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies at a game apiece in spectacular fashion on Wednesday.

The defending World Series champions now hit the road trying to keep the momentum going.

There are watch parties, both official and unofficial, planned for all across Atlanta.

What will the weather be like for Game 3 of the NLDS?

The weather looks great in Philly for both games. Sunny skies can be expected both Friday and Saturday with highs on Friday in the upper-60s and in the low-70s on Saturday

Atlanta is looking clear as well with highs in the mid-70s and lows in the upper-40s.

Where can Game 3 of the NLDS between the Braves and the Phillies be seen?

The Braves can be seen battling the Phillies in Game 2 of the National League Division Series on FS1.

First pitch is expected at 4:37 p.m.

The games also can be seen 90 minutes after the last pitch on mlb.tv.

The Battery will also be opened to the public for a watch party with parties starting 30 minutes before first pitch.

Those coming to view the party at the Georgia Power Pavilion are reminded to bring their own chairs and/or blankets.

For more information, visit Braves.com/watchparty

How do the Braves stack up to the Phillies ahead of Game 3 of the NLDS?

The Phillies, who are in the first postseason appearance since 2011, are looking forward to a homestand after being on the road for the last 14 games going back to the regular season.

"It’s going to be a great atmosphere and that’s going to be on our side. It’s not the No. 1 scenario. We’d like to go back 2-0, but it’s a pretty good place to be at still," said Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber. "To leave here with a split and go back home in front of a packed house of passionate people ... I think will give our guys a little shot in the arm," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said

Game 3 will be Philadelphia’s first game at Citizens Bank Park since a regular-season loss to the Braves on Sept. 25.

"I've been in Philly when it's crazy," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. "When I was a third-base coach, every game we played there was nuts. It's going to be, I guess, the so-called hostile environment, obviously. But the last two nights, the last -- this whole year -- has been nuts here. It's been like playoff baseball pretty much the entire year here, and I don't think it's anything that they haven't been exposed to. And probably, they'll feed off it like they feed off our fans here in Atlanta."

The Braves had not yet announced their starter, which will either be RHP Charlie Morton (9-6, 4.34) or rookie RHP Spencer Strider (11-5, 2.67). Strider hasn’t pitched since Sept. 18 because of an oblique injury.

RHP Aaron Nola (11-13, 3.25 ERA) gets the nod in Game 3 for the Phillies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.