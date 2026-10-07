Braves face elimination against Dodgers at Truist Park tonight

The Brief The Braves must beat the Dodgers on Wednesday night to keep their postseason hopes alive and force Game 5. Atlanta is looking for an offensive spark after Tuesday’s loss, which included a home run by former Brave Freddie Freeman. A block party at The Battery starts at 3:30 p.m., stadium gates open at 4 p.m. and first pitch is at 6 p.m.



The Braves will fight to keep their season alive Wednesday night when they face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park.

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What we know:

Following Tuesday’s loss, Atlanta needs a win to force a deciding Game 5 and send the series back to Los Angeles. Another defeat would end the Braves’ postseason run.

Braves need an offensive spark

Getting the bats going will be a priority for Atlanta, with the team looking for someone to deliver a timely hit.

Speaking with FOX 5 Atlanta at The Battery, a host from sports radio station 680 The Fan said the breakthrough could come from anyone — a pinch hitter or an established star.

"It’s funny, I don’t know and I don’t care. I need it to be somebody," Chris Dimino said when asked who needs to step up.

Dimino pointed to how quickly a close game can change.

"If you’re in a game and it’s a one and two run game, you’re always just one guy on one swing away."

Former Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman homered for the Dodgers on Tuesday night, drawing boos from Atlanta fans.

Fans prepare for elimination game

Another packed crowd is expected Wednesday as fans return to cheer on the Braves in the must-win matchup.

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A block party at The Battery Atlanta begins at 3:30 p.m. Gates at Truist Park open at 4 p.m., with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.

Fans can follow FOX 5 Atlanta’s Braves coverage at fox5atlanta.com and through the free FOX LOCAL app for highlights and updates on the team’s postseason run.