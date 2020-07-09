Braves' 2021 season schedule announced

The first pitch of the 2020 season won't officially be thrown until the end of the month, and the MLB has announced its 2021 slate.

The Braves will open next season with a six-game road trip, beginning on April 1 at Philadelphia. This marks the fourth time in the last five seasons that the Braves have opened the season on the road.

Atlanta's home opener will be on April 9, playing against the Phillies again.

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 08: Weeds grow in the aisles of an empty Truist Park during the Atlanta Braves Summer Camp Workouts on July 8, 2020 at Truist Park in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After missing out on this year's All-Star Game, the 2021 All-Star Game is also set to be palyed at Truist Park on July 13.

Later, 15 of the Braves' final 25 games will be played at Truist Park.

Interleague opponents include the Red Sox, Yankees, Orioles, Rays and Blue Jays.

A finalized schedule with complete start times will be released later, along with the team’s promotional schedule, according to the Braves.