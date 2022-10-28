Atlanta ranked as one of nation's 'Best Baseball Cities' in 2022

Coming off a World Series in 2021, the Atlanta Braves were expected to draw huge crowds in 2022 at Truist Park.

The Braves had 42 sellouts during the regular season, more than half of the season's home games. The club's 3,129,931 tickets sold this season is the most since 2000 and the sixth most tickets sold in franchise history.

Those attendance figures helped Atlanta rank as the No. 4 baseball city in America, according to the personal finance website WalletHub. The ranking studied "31 key indicators of baseball fan-friendliness" including past three seasons’ performances, average ticket price per game and fan attendance by stadium capacity. The criteria produced a score for Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball and NCAA Baseball in more than 300 cities in the U.S. and turned it into a composite score.

Atlanta ranked No. 4 behind New York, St. Louis and Los Angeles. Multiple MLB teams share the New York and Los Angeles markets, but Atlanta's MLB score ranked higher than L.A.

The list took the 332 largest U.S. cities with at least one professional or college baseball team, so Atlanta wasn't the only Georgia city on the list: No. 95 Statesboro, No. 128 Kennesaw, No. 230 Rome, No. 242 Augusta, No. 261 Athens and No. 285 Macon.

2022 Top 10 Baseball Cities in the US

According to WalletHub ranking methodology.