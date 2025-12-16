Man charged after accidentally shooting himself during arrest in Cobb County

article

The Brief Police say James B. Lawrence accidentally shot himself while running from officers during a traffic stop. Lawrence and another passenger had outstanding warrants. The driver faces charges as well. All three were taken to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office; only Lawrence was injured.



The Cobb County Police Department has charged a 22-year-old man who they say accidentally shot himself while officers were attempting to arrest him during a traffic stop last week.

The backstory:

Police say they tried to arrest James B. Lawrence on Dec. 10 during a traffic stop in the 3100 block of Cobb Parkway. Officers said Lawrence began running away and was "fumbling" with a gun. During the struggle, Lawrence’s gun discharged, hitting him.

What we know:

Lawrence was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

He now faces charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, two counts of criminal trespass, willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Police say he also had several outstanding warrants from outside Cobb County.

Dig deeper:

The driver of the car Lawrence was in was charged with a handicapped parking violation and driving on a suspended license.

A third person in the car, Tenquantas Smith, 26, was arrested and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer (felony), terroristic threats and acts, willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, sawed-off rifle, machine gun, dangerous weapon or silencer, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime. Police say Smith also had warrants from another jurisdiction.

What's next:

All three people were transported to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.