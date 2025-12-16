Man charged after accidentally shooting himself during arrest in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Cobb County Police Department has charged a 22-year-old man who they say accidentally shot himself while officers were attempting to arrest him during a traffic stop last week.
The backstory:
Police say they tried to arrest James B. Lawrence on Dec. 10 during a traffic stop in the 3100 block of Cobb Parkway. Officers said Lawrence began running away and was "fumbling" with a gun. During the struggle, Lawrence’s gun discharged, hitting him.
What we know:
Lawrence was taken to the hospital and has since been released.
He now faces charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, two counts of criminal trespass, willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Police say he also had several outstanding warrants from outside Cobb County.
Dig deeper:
The driver of the car Lawrence was in was charged with a handicapped parking violation and driving on a suspended license.
A third person in the car, Tenquantas Smith, 26, was arrested and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer (felony), terroristic threats and acts, willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, sawed-off rifle, machine gun, dangerous weapon or silencer, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime. Police say Smith also had warrants from another jurisdiction.
What's next:
All three people were transported to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.
The Source: Information in this article came from a release sent to FOX 5 by the Cobb County Police Department.