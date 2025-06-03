Atlanta Motor Speedway renamed EchoPark Speedway in 7-year deal

article

The Brief Atlanta Motor Speedway has been renamed EchoPark Speedway under a seven-year, multi-million-dollar partnership with EchoPark Automotive. Fans will see the new branding during the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart on June 28, which also kicks off NASCAR’s in-season Cup Series tournament. The race winner will receive an EchoPark Chevy Silverado and a rare 85th Anniversary Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Limited Edition Harley-Davidson motorcycle.



Georgia’s only NASCAR track has a new name and a new look. Speedway Motorsports and EchoPark Automotive unveiled the new identity of the 66-year-old Atlanta Motor Speedway on Tuesday, officially rebranding the historic venue as EchoPark Speedway.

What we know:

The name change is part of a seven-year, multi-million-dollar partnership between Speedway Motorsports and EchoPark Automotive, a pre-owned vehicle sales brand under Sonic Automotive, Inc., one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States. EchoPark operates 17 locations across 13 markets, including Georgia, Tennessee, and Alabama — regions from which many NASCAR fans travel to the iconic Hampton track.

Fans attending the upcoming Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart on June 28 — or tuning in nationally at 7 p.m. ET on TNT — will notice the facility’s signature new green branding and updated logos across the 850-acre property, including on track walls, Victory Lane, and throughout the concourse.

EchoPark Speedway has undergone significant renovations in advance of its national rebranding debut. The venue will host two NASCAR Cup Series races annually, starting with the Quaker State 400, which will also launch NASCAR’s new in-season Cup Series tournament and TNT’s portion of the broadcast schedule.

Adding to the excitement, the winner of the inaugural EchoPark Speedway race will receive a "nearly new" EchoPark Chevy Silverado and a trailer featuring a rare, 85th Anniversary Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Limited Edition Harley-Davidson motorcycle — the first of only 26 manufactured.

Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith said the new partnership will elevate the fan experience: "EchoPark Automotive is as committed to exceptional customer service as we are, and we know that together we'll elevate our fan experience to a new level unmatched for Southern hospitality."

Tickets, schedules, and camping information for the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart weekend, June 26–28, are available at EchoParkSpeedway.com.

The backstory:

Originally opened as Atlanta International Raceway in 1960, the speedway has hosted NASCAR events every year since and was the site of historic moments like Richard Petty’s final race and Jeff Gordon’s Cup Series debut in 1992. Recent years have solidified EchoPark Speedway’s reputation for high-intensity racing, especially since a 2021 reconfiguration to a superspeedway-style track with 28-degree banking. The track holds records for the closest three-wide finish and the most lead changes in its history.