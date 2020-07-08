Atlanta LPGA golfer looks ahead to major in her hometown

For the first time in 15 years the LPGA is headed back to Atlanta.

Next June the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship will come to Atlanta Athletic Club and it will give one of our local golfers her first chance to play in a major on her home turf.

“I’ve taken lessons here with my coach since I was ten years old so just being on this facility feels very comfortable,” said LPGA golfer Mariah Stackhouse.

It’ll be a full circle moment for Stackhouse when she tees it up at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club next June.

“When somebody asks me where I’m from, I say Atlanta and they ask me ‘will you ever leave?’ and I say no. I absolutely love this city,” said Stackhouse.

Stackhouse grew up in Riverdale. She burst on to our radar by winning the Georgia Open at 15 years old. By 17 she had earned a spot in the US Open.

Stackhouse would go on to graduate from North Clayton High School then went off to Stanford where she helped the Cardinal win their first ever women’s golf national title.

Next it was straight onto the LPGA Tour, so while she calls Atlanta home, the now 26 year old hadn’t gotten to spend an extended amount of time here, until recently.

“With the season being suspended these last few months, I think I’m going on four months now of being physically present at home in Atlanta. While it has taken a while to get used to. It’s actually just been nice,” said Stackhouse.

Also in her time away from the tour, Stackhouse has used her social media platforms to speak out against racial inequality

“I’m very happy that this conversation is taking place and it has the country and the world’s attention. I’ll just continue to go forth and do the best that I can as a human being and continue to make changes in my life so that I know that I’m being a positive impact too,” said Stackhouse.

Once women’s golf gets going again, she hopes to make her impact felt on the course too. Coming off of a season where she saw her first top 5 finish, Stackhouse says she’d like to show up to the course expecting to win.

She also wouldn’t mind getting her hands on the beautiful trophy next to her.

“I’ll touch it when it’s mine to hold. With KPMG being my sponsor and my favorite event of the year, this is definitely a trophy that is coveted to me and I would love to hoist it,” said Stackhouse.

For tickets and information about volunteering for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship head to their website: https://attend.kpmgwpga.com/2021