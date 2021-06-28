Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young questionable for Game 4 of Eastern Conference Finals

The status of Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young is in doubt for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Hawks announced he's questionable for Tuesday night's game after MRI on Monday revealed Young has a bone bruise on his right foot.

Young left in the third quarter after colliding with a referee during Sunday night's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Atlanta. He returned in the fourth quarter but scored just three of his 35 points.

"It’s sore right now.," Young said postgame on Sunday. "It’s hurting. It’s frustrating."

Young was injured after he threw a pass that was deflected by Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday. The Hawks guard turned to run back on defense, only to step on the foot of ref Sean Wright, who was standing just out of bounds.

Milwaukee leads the series 2-1 after taking Game 3, 113-102.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

