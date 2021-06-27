Hawks defeated by Bucks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals

The Atlanta Hawks fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals as the series shifted to State Farm Arena in Atlanta Sunday night.

The Hawks now trail in the best of 7 series, 2-1.

Trae Young suffered an ankle sprain after stepping on a referee's foot in the third quarter, but he did return to action in the fourth quarter. But Young was in noticeable pain upon his return and the Hawks struggled offensively throughout the fourth quarter.

The Bucks were fueled to victory behind a career-high effort from Khris Middleton who finished the night with 38 points and 11 rebounds. Middleton singlehandedly outscored 20-17 in the game's final quarter.

After Friday night’s resounding 125-91 win in Game 2, the Bucks had the momentum into Sunday night’s Game 3 in Atlanta.

The Hawks, the No. 5 seed, already have surpassed expectations. They finished last in their Southeast Division and missed the playoffs each of the last three years before suddenly learning to win under interim coach Nate McMillan this season.

Atlanta has been an underdog in each playoff round. When facing the New York Knicks in the first round and the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the conference semifinals, the Hawks won their series opener on the road before losing the second game. They have followed the same path against Milwaukee.

Game 4 of the series is set for Tuesday night at State Farm Arena.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

