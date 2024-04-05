Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta Falcons looking for new cheerleaders

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
April 5, 2024
Atlanta Falcons
FOX 5 Atlanta
Courtesy Atlanta Falcons

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Falcons are in search of new cheerleaders to join their squad, but the window for auditions is quickly closing. 

Registration for auditions will close on April 7 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. Additionally, the deadline for video submissions is the following day at noon.

Those interested in auditioning can submit their applications on the Atlanta Falcons website at atlantafalcons.com/cheerleaders. 

Finalists for the cheerleading squad will be announced later in April.