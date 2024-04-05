Atlanta Falcons looking for new cheerleaders

article

The Atlanta Falcons are in search of new cheerleaders to join their squad, but the window for auditions is quickly closing.

Registration for auditions will close on April 7 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. Additionally, the deadline for video submissions is the following day at noon.

Those interested in auditioning can submit their applications on the Atlanta Falcons website at atlantafalcons.com/cheerleaders.

Finalists for the cheerleading squad will be announced later in April.