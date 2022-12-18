Atlanta Falcons Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees carted off field before game vs. Saints

article

The Atlanta Falcons said defensive coordinator Dean Pees required medical attention before Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

People on the fiend at the Caesars Superdome said Pees was injured after a collision with a player during pre-game warmups. The Falcons said Pees was stable, alert and responsive and has been transported to University Medical Center New Orleans for medical testing.

Medical staff tended to Pees for several minutes on the field before he was moved.

Players came to check on Pees as he was transported.

The Falcons said Frank Bush will serve as interim defensive play caller for today's game.