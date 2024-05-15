Atlanta Falcons 2024 scheduled to be released Wednesday night

article

The NFL is planning to release the week-to-week schedules for the 2024 season at 8 p.m. ET on May 15.

Until then, we won't know who the Atlanta Falcons will play first, but we do know their opponents for the season. They will play each team from the NFC East and AFC West, as well as the 2023 third-place teams from the NFC North, NFC West, and AFC North, according to The Falcons Wire.

They will also play their NFC South division rivals twice, once on the road and once at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.

Here is the list of their opponents for 2024:

HOME

Carolina Panthers

Dallas Cowboys

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ROAD

Carolina Panthers

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Minnesota Vikings

New Orleans Saints

Philadelphia Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Washington Commanders

The team is p[laying a third-place schedule in 2024 and will play just 5 games against teams that made the postseason last year. That includes two games against the Buccaneers. They have a favorable-looking road schedule, except for the game against the Eagles. However, their home games are a bit more difficult, according to the experts.

The Falcons finished 7-10 in 2023, which led to head coach Arthur Smith being fired after three straight losing seasons.

Former Los Angeles defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is the new head coach, and former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is the new leader of the offense.