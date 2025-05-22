Atlanta Dream unveils bold court design to champion women's sports

The Brief The Atlanta Dream unveiled a custom black court with neon green accents at State Farm Arena to celebrate the growth of the WNBA and advocate for greater recognition of women's sports. Brittney Griner made her home debut for the Dream, emphasizing the importance of the back-to-back games against Indiana in preparing the team for the postseason. Caitlin Clark's arrival in the league has significantly boosted visibility and ticket demand, highlighting the growing national interest in the WNBA.



The Atlanta Dream returned home on Thursday night for their 2025 season opener with more than just a game on their minds.

In front of a packed crowd at State Farm Arena, the Dream hosted the Indiana Fever and rookie sensation Caitlin Clark. The matchup, which followed a dramatic 91-90 road win for Atlanta earlier in the week, brought heightened excitement — and a bold message.

The court for the Atlanta Dream's home opener against the Indiana Fever on May 22, 2025. (FOX 5)

Local perspective:

Painted in large letters at center court was a statement: "Pay some respect to women’s sports."

The Dream unveiled the custom black court with neon green accents to celebrate the growth of the WNBA and push for greater recognition of its athletes. The venue change from the team’s regular arena to the larger State Farm Arena was made to accommodate the surge in ticket demand sparked by Clark’s nationwide popularity.

What they're saying:

"It means everything to be able to play on this court," one Dream player said during shootaround. "It’s just paving the way, honestly. I think in the future we could do this every game."

Brittney Griner, a ten-time All-Star, made her home debut for the Dream on Thursday and said the back-to-back games against Indiana were already preparing the team for the postseason. "It’s getting us ready for the playoffs," Griner said.

Griner, who recently joined the Dream, joked that she felt lucky to have "two home debuts" — one at State Farm Arena and one later at their usual venue.

Though Thursday’s crowd included plenty of fans wearing Indiana Fever gear and Clark jerseys, Dream players embraced the attention.

"It is tough, like having a majority of the fans rooting against you in your own home gym," Rhyne Howard admitted. "But we do have a good amount of their fans that like us as well."

Howard added: "We want people supporting women’s sports regardless — if we’re playing Indiana, Chicago with Angel Reese, or Dallas with Paige. I love to see those fans come in any arena. It doesn’t matter what jersey they’re wearing — they’re supporting the W, so they’re supporting us."

What's next:

The game marked another milestone in a season that’s already drawing national headlines and record-breaking attendance for the WNBA.

Clark’s arrival in the league has helped boost visibility, but Dream players made it clear: the spotlight isn’t just on one player — it’s on the entire league.