Atlanta Dream punch ticket to WNBA semifinals after dominant series sweep

article

The Brief The Atlanta Dream advanced to the WNBA semifinals for the first time since 2018 after sweeping the Washington Mystics. Superstar Angel Reese earned Defensive Player of the Year honors, marking a historic first for the franchise. Game 1 of the best-of-five semifinal series against the New York Liberty is set for Sunday at State Farm Arena.



The Atlanta Dream secured a spot in the WNBA semifinals for the first time since 2018 after completing a two-game sweep of the Washington Mystics on Wednesday night.

Atlanta Dream semifinals sweep

What we know:

The Dream captured a 93-75 victory over the Mystics in Washington to finish the first-round series. Allisha Gray led Atlanta with 22 points, while Jordin Canada recorded 19 points and 11 assists. The team now turns its focus to the New York Liberty for a best-of-five series starting Sunday at State Farm Arena.

New York Liberty matchup

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact tip-off times for the upcoming home playoff games. It also remains unclear how many games will be necessary to decide the series before a potential return to Atlanta.

Defensive Player of the Year

What they're saying:

Power forward Angel Reese received the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award, marking a historic achievement for both her and the franchise. "She wants to be in Atlanta," said Morgan Shaw Parker, president and COO of the Atlanta Dream. "She wants to be here long term, and she is making herself better and making this team better on an everyday basis."

WNBA playoff tickets State Farm

What's next:

Games 1 and 2 of the semifinals will take place at State Farm Arena on Sunday and Wednesday before the series moves to Barclays Center in New York. Tickets are currently on sale as the organization prepares for the home crowds.