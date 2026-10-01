Reese brings WNBA Defensive Player of the Year honor to Atlanta

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The Brief Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese was named the 2026 WNBA Kia Defensive Player of the Year. Reese became the first player in franchise history to win the league's top individual defensive award. She led the league in Defensive Win Shares and set single-season rebounding and double-double records.



Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese earned the 2026 WNBA Kia Defensive Player of the Year award on Thursday, becoming the first player in team history to receive the honor.

What we know:

Reese established herself as a elite defender during her first season with the Dream, anchoring one of the top defensive units in the WNBA.

She finished the regular season leading the league in Defensive Win Shares with 3.39 and ranked fourth in defensive rating at 100.0. Atlanta allowed 7.9 fewer points per 100 possessions with Reese on the floor, marking the largest defensive on-and-off differential among Dream rotation players.

Reese ranked fourth in the WNBA with 7.3 defensive rebounds per game, helping Atlanta limit opponents to a league-low 9.5 second-chance points per game.

Her efforts on the defensive glass contributed to a historic season where she became the first WNBA player to record 500 rebounds in a single season.

Alongside teammates Rhyne Howard and Jordin Canada, who finished first and second in steals per game while Reese finished third, the trio formed a disruptive defensive presence across the league.

By the numbers:

Reese set WNBA single-season records for total rebounds, offensive rebounds and double-doubles, alongside the single-game rebounding record with 26 rebounds.

She earned WNBA Peak Performer honors as the league's top rebounder and became the first player in Dream history named Eastern Conference Player of the Week in three consecutive weeks.

Reese also earned a selection to her third consecutive WNBA All-Star Game and won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in Berlin.

"I have the trophy, but I definitely want Jordin and Rhyne to sign it because I think they deserve it just as much as I do," Reese said. "I'm grateful for Atlanta, I'm grateful for my teammates and my coaches and all the supporting staff that supports us. This is just the beginning."