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Burnt car, gunfire leads to murder charge in NW Atlanta shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
NW Atlanta
Updated October 1, 2026 2:39 PM EDT Published October 1, 2026 2:39 PM EDT
article

Leevonny Walker (Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • Atlanta police obtained arrest warrants for Leevonny Walker in connection to a fatal shooting and arson on Howell Mill Road NW.
    • Authorities said Walker, who faces murder and firearms charges, was already in custody at the Fulton County Jail on unrelated charges.
    • Investigators recovered two damaged vehicles tied to the scene, including one abandoned in Zone 1 that was engulfed in flames.

ATLANTA - Investigators have issued arrest warrants for a suspect accused of murder and arson following a fatal shooting and vehicle fire last month on Howell Mill Road NW, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call of people shot around 12:04 a.m. Sept. 17 at 1587 Howell Mill Rd. NW, where they found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. 

Paramedics rushed a 31-year-old man to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died, while a 25-year-old man was transported in stable condition.

Detectives discovered two vehicles were involved in the violence. 

Image 1 of 2

A vehicle found on Peters Street SW believed to be connected to a shooting outside a northwest Atlanta restaurant on September 17, 2026. (FOX 5)

Officers located one abandoned vehicle engulfed in flames and found the second abandoned vehicle with gunshot damage. 

RELATED: 2 injured, 1 critical after shooting in northwest Atlanta

Police impounded both vehicles for evidence processing. 

On Sept. 30, homicide investigators obtained arrest warrants for Leevonny Walker, 24, charging him with murder, second-degree arson, four counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 

Walker is already in custody at the Fulton County Jail on unrelated charges.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the 31-year-old man who died or the 25-year-old man who survived. 

Police have not disclosed the motive behind the shooting or explained how the vehicle caught fire. 

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, who provided details in official press statements.

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