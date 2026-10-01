Burnt car, gunfire leads to murder charge in NW Atlanta shooting

article

The Brief Atlanta police obtained arrest warrants for Leevonny Walker in connection to a fatal shooting and arson on Howell Mill Road NW. Authorities said Walker, who faces murder and firearms charges, was already in custody at the Fulton County Jail on unrelated charges. Investigators recovered two damaged vehicles tied to the scene, including one abandoned in Zone 1 that was engulfed in flames.



Investigators have issued arrest warrants for a suspect accused of murder and arson following a fatal shooting and vehicle fire last month on Howell Mill Road NW, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call of people shot around 12:04 a.m. Sept. 17 at 1587 Howell Mill Rd. NW, where they found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Paramedics rushed a 31-year-old man to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died, while a 25-year-old man was transported in stable condition.

Detectives discovered two vehicles were involved in the violence.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A vehicle found on Peters Street SW believed to be connected to a shooting outside a northwest Atlanta restaurant on September 17, 2026. (FOX 5)

Officers located one abandoned vehicle engulfed in flames and found the second abandoned vehicle with gunshot damage.

RELATED: 2 injured, 1 critical after shooting in northwest Atlanta

Police impounded both vehicles for evidence processing.

On Sept. 30, homicide investigators obtained arrest warrants for Leevonny Walker, 24, charging him with murder, second-degree arson, four counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Walker is already in custody at the Fulton County Jail on unrelated charges.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the 31-year-old man who died or the 25-year-old man who survived.

Police have not disclosed the motive behind the shooting or explained how the vehicle caught fire.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.