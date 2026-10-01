Burnt car, gunfire leads to murder charge in NW Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA - Investigators have issued arrest warrants for a suspect accused of murder and arson following a fatal shooting and vehicle fire last month on Howell Mill Road NW, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
What we know:
Officers responded to a call of people shot around 12:04 a.m. Sept. 17 at 1587 Howell Mill Rd. NW, where they found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Paramedics rushed a 31-year-old man to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died, while a 25-year-old man was transported in stable condition.
Detectives discovered two vehicles were involved in the violence.
A vehicle found on Peters Street SW believed to be connected to a shooting outside a northwest Atlanta restaurant on September 17, 2026. (FOX 5)
Officers located one abandoned vehicle engulfed in flames and found the second abandoned vehicle with gunshot damage.
RELATED: 2 injured, 1 critical after shooting in northwest Atlanta
Police impounded both vehicles for evidence processing.
On Sept. 30, homicide investigators obtained arrest warrants for Leevonny Walker, 24, charging him with murder, second-degree arson, four counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Walker is already in custody at the Fulton County Jail on unrelated charges.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity of the 31-year-old man who died or the 25-year-old man who survived.
Police have not disclosed the motive behind the shooting or explained how the vehicle caught fire.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, who provided details in official press statements.