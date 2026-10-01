3-year-old playing in yard hit by car on Newnan street

The Brief Newnan police are searching for answers after a vehicle struck a 3-year-old child who walked into Pinson Street. The girl was airlifted to an Atlanta-area hospital for treatment following the Tuesday evening collision. Authorities confirmed the young girl has been released from the hospital as the crash investigation continues.



A 3-year-old girl has been released from an Atlanta-area hospital after a vehicle struck her on Pinson Street in Newnan on Tuesday, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded to a 911 call on Pinson Street at 6:37 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators learned the 3-year-old female was playing in a front yard before walking into the roadway, where a passing vehicle hit her.

Emergency crews airlifted the child to an Atlanta-area hospital, and officials confirmed she was released as of Thursday.

The motor vehicle crash remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Ofc. Zack DeBisschop at 770-254-2355 or send an email to zdebisschop@newnanga.gov.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said whether the driver involved in the crash faces any charges. Police have also not released the identity of the driver or the child.