Parents charged with murder in 2-year-old’s death, police say

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The Brief Conyers Police arrested Rafael Pedron Wynn, 30, and Kerri Dysart, 28, on Sept. 24 in connection with the death of their daughter. Both parents face charges of second-degree murder following an investigation into the May incident. Medical examiners classified the toddler's death as a homicide after toxicology testing was completed.



Conyers parents are facing second-degree murder charges in connection with the death of their 2-year-old daughter.

What we know:

Conyers Police officers responded to a local home on May 3, after receiving a call about an unresponsive child. Paramedics took 2-year-old Nevaeh Wynn to Piedmont Rockdale Hospital, where she died.

When detectives searched the family's home, they found used nitrous oxide canisters and an empty container that held kratom capsules.

After working with the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office and waiting on toxicology results, authorities officially ruled the toddler's death a homicide.

On Sept. 24, police arrested the girl's parents, Rafael Pedron Wynn and Kerri Dysart, and charged them both with second-degree murder.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not shared the exact cause of death or explained how the items found inside the home factored into the toddler's death as the police continue their investigation.