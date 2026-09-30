Death investigation underway near Conyers I-20 ramp

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The Brief Conyers police are investigating a death near the I-20 Westbound exit ramp at Highway 138. Motorists must seek alternate routes as detectives work to determine what happened at the scene.



Conyers police officers are investigating a death near the Interstate 20 Westbound exit ramp at Highway 138, forcing emergency crews to close the ramp Wednesday.

What we know:

Criminal investigation detectives arrived at the site to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

Authorities closed the exit ramp and advised drivers to take alternate routes to reach Highway 138.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the deceased person or detailed how the individual died.

Investigators have not indicated when the exit ramp will reopen to traffic.