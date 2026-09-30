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Casting Call: 'Alligator,' Six Flags Over Georgia

By Tess Hammock - FOX 5 Atlanta contributor
FOX 5 Atlanta
Casting Call
Published September 30, 2026 9:48 AM EDT
Published September 30, 2026 9:48 AM EDT
Casting Call: 'Alligators'
Casting Call: 'Alligators'

Casting Call: 'Alligators'

Six Flags Over Georgia is hiring scare actors for Fright Fest to perform in haunted houses wearing 20 to 30 pounds of costuming.   

ATLANTA - Entertainment insider Tess Hammock is hosting a Live Selling Masterclass with casting director Nicole Sellers on Zoom from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

BACKGROUND/ EXTRAS

1. Project: rodeo project

Casting:

A. Male stand in: African American, height: 5'10-6'0, weight: 150-180

B. Female stand in: African American, Height: 5'4-5'6, weight: 115-130

Filming: now through 12/3 in Atlanta, Douglasville, and Cedartown

PAID

Submission info: Name, phone, email, height, weight, current city/state, experience, date availability, full body shot, close up shot, willingness to wear a wig

Email: rodeos1extras@gmail.com

Subject: CORE STAND-IN-MALE or CORE STAND-IN-FEMALE

2. Project: Golf Trip

Casting: Models, ages 18+, any ethnicity, female

Filming: 10/1 & 10/5 in Sandy Springs and Suwanee

PAID

Submission info: 3 pics (dated selfie, full body), age, height, weight, all sizes, contact info

Email: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

Subject: GT Model

3. Project: Alligator

Casting: Cosmetics Party background, female, ages 20s-40s, any ethnicity

Filming: TBD in Tucker

PAID

Submit: HyltonCasting.com/cosmeticsparty

JOBS

Company: Six Flags over Georgia

Position: Scare Actor

Duties:

Perform in a haunted house or as a street performer while wearing full scary makeup and costume.

Create a unique, immersive, and frightening experience for guests.

Perform independently or as part of a group.

Stay in character throughout the entire performance.

more...

Qualifications:

Must be 16 years old or older.

Be comfortable working around strobe lights, fog, theatrical smoke, and other special effects.

Have an outgoing, energetic personality.

Be able to carry 10-30 pounds of costumes or props.

More..

Apply at: https://jobs.sixflags.com/

NEWS/EVENTS/NETWORKING

Class: Live Selling Masterclass

When: Wednesday 9/30

Time: 7-8:30 ET

Where: Zoom

What:

A 90 minute class to prepare you to host LIVE selling segments

How to capture attention, build trust, communicate product benefits, tell stories, demonstrate products and confidently drive sales

Learn from a working host and casting director

Q&A w/ industry experts

Register at: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallSell

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