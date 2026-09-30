Casting Call: 'Alligator,' Six Flags Over Georgia
ATLANTA - Entertainment insider Tess Hammock is hosting a Live Selling Masterclass with casting director Nicole Sellers on Zoom from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
BACKGROUND/ EXTRAS
1. Project: rodeo project
Casting:
A. Male stand in: African American, height: 5'10-6'0, weight: 150-180
B. Female stand in: African American, Height: 5'4-5'6, weight: 115-130
Filming: now through 12/3 in Atlanta, Douglasville, and Cedartown
PAID
Submission info: Name, phone, email, height, weight, current city/state, experience, date availability, full body shot, close up shot, willingness to wear a wig
Email: rodeos1extras@gmail.com
Subject: CORE STAND-IN-MALE or CORE STAND-IN-FEMALE
2. Project: Golf Trip
Casting: Models, ages 18+, any ethnicity, female
Filming: 10/1 & 10/5 in Sandy Springs and Suwanee
PAID
Submission info: 3 pics (dated selfie, full body), age, height, weight, all sizes, contact info
Email: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
Subject: GT Model
3. Project: Alligator
Casting: Cosmetics Party background, female, ages 20s-40s, any ethnicity
Filming: TBD in Tucker
PAID
Submit: HyltonCasting.com/cosmeticsparty
JOBS
Company: Six Flags over Georgia
Position: Scare Actor
Duties:
Perform in a haunted house or as a street performer while wearing full scary makeup and costume.
Create a unique, immersive, and frightening experience for guests.
Perform independently or as part of a group.
Stay in character throughout the entire performance.
more...
Qualifications:
Must be 16 years old or older.
Be comfortable working around strobe lights, fog, theatrical smoke, and other special effects.
Have an outgoing, energetic personality.
Be able to carry 10-30 pounds of costumes or props.
More..
Apply at: https://jobs.sixflags.com/
NEWS/EVENTS/NETWORKING
Class: Live Selling Masterclass
When: Wednesday 9/30
Time: 7-8:30 ET
Where: Zoom
What:
A 90 minute class to prepare you to host LIVE selling segments
How to capture attention, build trust, communicate product benefits, tell stories, demonstrate products and confidently drive sales
Learn from a working host and casting director
Q&A w/ industry experts
Register at: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallSell