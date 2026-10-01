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3 accused of murder in deadly Meadowglenn Village Lane shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
DeKalb County
Published October 1, 2026 12:42 PM EDT
Published October 1, 2026 12:42 PM EDT
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FOX 5 Atlanta photo

The Brief

    • DeKalb County police arrested three men in connection with a fatal Feb. 8 shooting on Meadowglenn Village Lane.
    • Authorities charged 18-year-old Brayan Ibarra, 18-year-old Joel Espinoza-Zaldivar and 19-year-old Mario Cota with murder and aggravated assault.
    • Investigators suspect a robbery led to the violence that killed 17-year-old Adrian Navarette-Garcia and wounded another person.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Three suspects face murder charges after a reported robbery led to a fatal shooting in DeKalb County.

What we know:

DeKalb County police identified and arrested three young men in connection with the Feb. 8 killing of 17-year-old Adrian Navarette-Garcia.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 9:45 p.m. in the 3500 block of Meadowglenn Village Lane.

Investigators found Navarette-Garcia shot to death at the scene. 

While searching the surrounding area, officers located a second gunshot victim on Aztec Road who was conscious and alert. 

Authorities charged 18-year-old Brayan Ibarra, 18-year-old Joel Espinoza-Zaldivar and 19-year-old Mario Cota each with murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

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Brayan Ibarra (Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

What we don't know:

Preliminary findings suggest the gunfire stemmed from an attempted robbery. However, officials have not disclosed which suspect fired the fatal shots or released the identity of the surviving victim.

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The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the DeKalb County Police Department, who provided details on the arrests and the initial incident report.

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