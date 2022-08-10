Atlanta Braves promote top prospect Vaughn Grissom from Double-A

article

The Atlanta Braves announced the rapid promotion of one of the organization's top prospects from Double-A Mississippi.

The club added infielder Vaughn Grissom to the 40-man roster after transferring outfielder Adam Duvall to the 60-day injured list. Grissom is expected to step in for Orlando Arcia, who left Tuesday night's game in Boston with a strained left hamstring. Arcia emerged as the club's regular second baseman after Ozzie Albies fractured his foot in June.

Grissom, the Braves' top prospect according to MLB Pipeline, is the second young player promoted directly from Double-A Mississippi to Atlanta this season. Outfielder Michael Harris II made his debut on May 28 and has played 68 games in center field since he received a promotion.

Grissom, the Braves' 11th-round pick in the 2019 Draft from Paul J. Hagerty High School in Oviedo, Florida, began the season in High-A Rome. In 344 plate appearances, he homered 11 times, stole 20 bases and batted .312 with an .891 OPS. Grissom stepped into the batter's box 98 for Mississippi and homered three times, stole 11 bases and batted .363 with a .925 OPS.

At 21 years and 217 days old, Grissom is the third-youngest player currently on an MLB roster, behind Harris and injured Tampa Bay Rays infielder Wander Franco.

The Braves haven't released Wednesday's lineup against Boston.

Grissom will wear the number he wore in the minor leagues, No. 18.

The Braves also announced reliever Kirby Yates was activated from his rehab assignment. He could make his Braves debut in Boston. The Braves placed Arcia on the 10-day injured list and optioned Huascar Ynoa to Triple-A Gwinnett.