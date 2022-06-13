Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Heat Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Braves Albies leaves game with fractured left foot

By The Associated Press
Published 
Updated 11:01PM
Atlanta Braves
Associated Press
article

Marcell Ozuna #20 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with Adam Duvall #14 after hitting a two-run homerun in the third inning during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on June 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitche

Expand

WASHINGTON, - Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies left Monday’s game against the Washington Nationals in the fifth inning with a fractured left foot the team announced.

Batting in the top of the fifth, Albies grounded to short and fell as he was leaving the batters box. Albies appeared to be trying to keep weight off his left leg as he left the field.

The two-time All-Star is hitting .244 with eight homers and a .694 OPS in 62 games this season. The 25-year-old batted .259 with a career-high 30 homers and a .799 OPS last season.

Orlando Arcia replaced Albies at second base to start the bottom of the fifth inning.