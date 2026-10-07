Atlanta Braves fall 4-1 to Dodgers as postseason run ends

The Brief The Atlanta Braves were eliminated from the postseason Wednesday night following a 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park. Los Angeles captured the NL Division Series 3-1 after Andy Pages hit a two-run single in the seventh inning. Braves pitchers issued 18 total walks across the four-game series without a single one coming around to score.



The Atlanta Braves saw their season come to an end Wednesday night after falling 4-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers at home.

Braves eliminated from postseason

What we know:

Atlanta was knocked out of the National League Division Series, losing the best-of-five matchup 3-1 after dropping back-to-back home games.

Andy Pages broke a 1-1 tie in the seventh inning with a bases-loaded single off reliever Robert Suarez, driving in two runs to put Los Angeles ahead for good. Max Muncy added a solo home run off Raisel Iglesias in the ninth inning to seal the outcome.

Future questions for Atlanta

What we don't know:

It is not yet known how Atlanta will address its roster needs heading into the offseason following the early postseason exit.

It is also unclear if right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. will require further medical treatment on his right knee after playing through soreness.

Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves hits a double against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning in game four of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Imag Expand

Atlanta strands key runners

By the numbers:

Braves batters drew 18 walks during the four-game series, but not one of those runners crossed home plate.

Atlanta starter Tyler Mahle allowed two runs — one earned — across 6 1/3 innings in the loss. Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow allowed one hit and five walks in 4 2/3 innings before four Los Angeles relievers combined to finish a three-hit performance.

Early lead slips away

Timeline:

Michael Harris II single-handedly manufactured an early 1-0 lead on the game's first pitch, stealing second base and later scoring on a wild pitch.

Los Angeles answered in the second inning after two Atlanta errors. Catcher Sean Murphy made an errant throw into center field after Shohei Ohtani stole second base, and shortstop Mauricio Dubón dropped a pop fly in shallow left field to allow Ohtani to score.

Injury updates at Truist Park

The backstory:

Ronald Acuña Jr. returned to right field Wednesday after being moved to designated hitter during a late lineup change Tuesday due to right knee soreness.

Dodgers second baseman Miguel Rojas missed the game with lower back soreness after leaving Tuesday's game, and Teoscar Hernández remained in the game after crashing into the wall on Ozzie Albies' sixth-inning double.

Offseason arrives for Braves

What's next:

The Braves enter the offseason while the Dodgers advance to face either the Milwaukee Brewers or the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NLCS on Sunday.