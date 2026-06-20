Angel Reese sets historic WNBA rebounding record during Atlanta victory

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The Brief Angel Reese broke a historic WNBA record for the fewest games to reach 1,000 career rebounds during an Atlanta game on Saturday. The forward accomplished the milestone in 79 games, beating the previous record held by Tina Charles by 10 games. She scored 18 points and secured eight rebounds to lead her team to a 113-96 victory over Indiana.



Angel Reese became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 1,000 career rebounds on Saturday as the Atlanta Dream defeated the Indiana Fever 113-96.

Angel Reese WNBA record

What we know:

The 6-foot-4 forward secured her 1,000th career rebound with 4:29 remaining in the third quarter on Saturday, according to court statistics. Reese completed the historic feat in just 79 career games, which scales past the previous record-holder, Tina Charles, by 10 games.

Reese finished Saturday's game with 18 points and eight rebounds, continuing her dominant season where she tops the league with 11.9 rebounds per game. Despite facing social criticism for capturing rebounds off her own missed shots, game statistics show her effort generates more scoring opportunities and second chances for the lineup.

Atlanta Dream milestone defense

What they're saying:

"I think people don’t realize rebounding is harder than you think," Reese said following the record-setting game. "Defensive rebounds are a little bit easier than going in and crashing every single time to give a second chance opportunity on the offensive end."

Reflecting on her consistency and self-imposed pressure, Reese noted her drive to achieve even bigger goals on the court. "A lot of the time I’m really hard on myself, what I want to be and how great I want to be, but I’m just taking my time and knowing that I’ve done some great things. I’m just patting myself on the back and knowing that I want more," she said.

Future basketball milestones ahead

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed how high Reese's rebounding average will climb as she continues her rookie-era trajectory. It remains to be seen how many more historical WNBA milestones the young star will shatter during her time playing in Atlanta.