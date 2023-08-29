Acuña accosted: Fans rush, hug, and knockdown Braves star outfielder at Coors Field

article

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. was accosted in the outfield by two fans at Coors Field on Monday night.

It was in the bottom of the 7th inning, just after Acuña put himself one step closer to an MLB 30/60 season with his 60th steal. As A.J. Minter was warming up, a fan took to the field and appeared to be hugging the four-time All-Star while taking a selfie.

A security guard eventually gets to Acuña and pulls him off as a second fan sprinted onto the field and into the fray. Somehow, Acuña was knocked down in the confusions, but quickly brushed it off.

The fans had to be forcibly removed from the field with the man appearing to yell something to the 25-year-old Acuña.

Acuña did not appear to be injured and remained in the game.

Atlanta had just scored four runs to take a 9-4 lead.

The Braves slugger would go on to add a single and a double after the incident, just two of his four hits that night.

The Braves would go on to win the game 14-4.

Acuña is one home run away from making the MLB history as the first 30/60 player.