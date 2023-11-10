3 Atlanta Braves players receive Silver Slugger awards
ATLANTA - Three members of the Atlanta Braves have been named Silver Sluggers for their 2023 batting accomplishments.
Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson, and Austin Riley brought home individual honors, and the new Team Silver Slugger Award was granted to the Braves.
Acuña, Olson and Riley hit 132 combined home runs and 342 RBI (runs batted in) during the regular season.
Acuña became the first player with 40 homes and 70 stolen bases in September and Olson surpassed Andruw Jones' single-season home record run and Eddie Matthews' single-season RBI record.
Riley scored 37 home runs during the 2023 season.
This was the 3rd award for Acuña; 2nd for Olson; and first for Riley.
2023 Silver Slugger Team
Presented by Louisville Slugger
Selected by major league coaches and managers.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Catcher - Adley Rutschman, Baltimore
First base - Yandy Díaz, Tampa Bay
Second base - Marcus Semien, Texas
Third base - Rafael Devers, Boston
Shortstop - Corey Seager, Texas
Outfield - Kyle Tucker, Houston
Outfield - Julio Rodriguez, Seattle
Outfield - Luis Robert Jr., Chicago
Designated hitter - Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles
Utility - Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore
Team: Texas Rangers
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Catcher - William Contreras, Milwaukee
First base - Matt Olson, Atlanta
Second base - Luis Arraez, Florida
Third base - Austin Riley, Atlanta
Shortstop - Francisco Lindor, New York
Outfield - Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta
Outfield - Mookie Betts, Los Angeles
Outfield - Juan Soto, San Diego
Designated hitter - Bryce Harper, Philadelphia
Utility - Cody Bellinger, Chicago
Team: Atlanta Braves
The Silver Slugger Award has been awarded annually since 1980 to the best offensive player at each position in both the American League and the National League, as determined by the coaches and managers of Major League Baseball.