3 Atlanta Braves players receive Silver Slugger awards

Three members of the Atlanta Braves have been named Silver Sluggers for their 2023 batting accomplishments.

Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson, and Austin Riley brought home individual honors, and the new Team Silver Slugger Award was granted to the Braves.

Acuña, Olson and Riley hit 132 combined home runs and 342 RBI (runs batted in) during the regular season.

Acuña became the first player with 40 homes and 70 stolen bases in September and Olson surpassed Andruw Jones' single-season home record run and Eddie Matthews' single-season RBI record.



Riley scored 37 home runs during the 2023 season.

This was the 3rd award for Acuña; 2nd for Olson; and first for Riley.

2023 Silver Slugger Team

Selected by major league coaches and managers.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Catcher - Adley Rutschman, Baltimore

First base - Yandy Díaz, Tampa Bay

Second base - Marcus Semien, Texas

Third base - Rafael Devers, Boston

Shortstop - Corey Seager, Texas

Outfield - Kyle Tucker, Houston

Outfield - Julio Rodriguez, Seattle

Outfield - Luis Robert Jr., Chicago

Designated hitter - Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles

Utility - Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore

Team: Texas Rangers

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Catcher - William Contreras, Milwaukee

First base - Matt Olson, Atlanta

Second base - Luis Arraez, Florida

Third base - Austin Riley, Atlanta

Shortstop - Francisco Lindor, New York

Outfield - Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta

Outfield - Mookie Betts, Los Angeles

Outfield - Juan Soto, San Diego

Designated hitter - Bryce Harper, Philadelphia

Utility - Cody Bellinger, Chicago

Team: Atlanta Braves

The Silver Slugger Award has been awarded annually since 1980 to the best offensive player at each position in both the American League and the National League, as determined by the coaches and managers of Major League Baseball.