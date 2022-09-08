Are you looking for genuine conversations, empowering stories, and real talk that speaks to your heart? Look no further than The Portia Show, hosted by the dynamic and beloved Portia Bruner.

Whether she’s discussing the complexities of relationships, exploring holistic wellness and beauty hacks, or sharing incredible stories of resilience, Portia brings warmth, authenticity, and actionable advice to the screen every single day.

With such impactful topics—ranging from "Feeling Good After 40" to important discussions on mental health and "Black Love"—you don't want to miss a single episode.

Here is a look at some upcoming shows:

MONDAY, OCTOBER 26TH

CELEBRATING HBCU SCHOLARS 2026

Portia celebrates academic excellence as seven exceptional HBCU students across Georgia receive $5,000 scholarships from Montlick Injury Attorneys. You’ll meet these future leaders and learn how to vote for the ultimate $10,000 grand prize winner!

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27TH

BRING ON THE "BRRRS"

Portia celebrates the "BRR" months with spooky crafts, seasonal entertaining ideas, and festive cocktails for September through December. Lifestyle experts share their top hosting tips, followed by a special holiday dog fashion show!

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28TH

CLIMBING MOUNT KILIMANJARO

Six medical professionals take on an eight-day hike up the world’s largest free standing mountain, Mt. Kilimanjaro. The ladies open up about freezing temperatures, what they ate, where they slept, and what happened when someone from the group experienced a medical emergency 19,340 feet in the sky.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29TH

THE MANY FACES OF OCTOBER LONDON

Chart-topping singer-songwriter October London sits down with Portia to reflect on his incredible rise from working everyday jobs to headlining arenas and joining Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Records. Plus, he opens up about his new album and how he turned his signature fashion into his own suit line!

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30TH

BLACK LOVE: MONTELL & KRISTIN JORDAN

'90s R&B icon Montell Jordan and his wife Kristin join Portia to reflect on their 32-year marriage, church ministry, and overcoming major life challenges together. The couple opens up about bankruptcy, parenting, and their secrets to keeping love alive through tough times.

So, where exactly can you tune in? Here is your official guide to watching The Portia Show!

Catch the Live Broadcast

The premier destination to watch The Portia Show is right on your television! You can join Portia and her incredible guests weekdays at 1 p.m. ET on FOX 5 Atlanta. It’s the perfect midday boost of positivity, offering a much-needed break in your day filled with uplifting and thought-provoking conversations.

Stream It Digitally

Not near a TV at 1 p.m.? FOX 5 Atlanta makes it incredibly easy to take Portia with you wherever you go so you never miss out on the conversation.

FOX 5 Atlanta Website

Head over to the official Portia Show page on fox5atlanta.com to stream live broadcasts. You can also browse through their extensive video archive to catch up on recent segments you might have missed, like "Love and Gains," "Male Postpartum," and "Real Talk with Mimi Faust."

FOX LOCAL & Mobile Apps

Download the free FOX 5 Atlanta mobile app on your smartphone or tablet, or get the FOX LOCAL app on your smart TV to stream live programming and access on-demand segments completely free.

Join the Conversation

The show doesn't stop when the hour is up! You can keep the conversation going by following Portia Bruner on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Engage with the daily topics, get behind-the-scenes glimpses, and connect with a community that loves real talk just as much as you do.

Don't miss out on the laughter, the lessons, and the love. Set your alarms and get ready to be inspired!