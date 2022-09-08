Here's what's coming up on "Portia" the week of Sept. 12, 2022

September 12, 2022

"Meet Portia"

From the anchor desk to the talk show couch. Get to know a side of FOX 5’s Portia Bruner from those who know her best. Her girlfriends dish some little known facts and enjoy a special performance by Atlanta gospel artist Darlene McCoy.

September 13, 2022

"Dating Dilemmas"

Atlanta women reach out to Portia for help with their dating dilemmas. One says she hasn’t dated in 4 years while another says she can’t meet men on her level. The women get common sense advice from a dating expert for what is seemingly uncommon times on the dating scene.

September 14, 2022

"Comfy With My Curves"

So many women aren’t feeling good about they way their clothes fit their curves. Atlanta stylist Nikki Frenney shares fashion tips to make you look fabulous! One Portia viewer receives an incredible curvy girl makeover. Portia visits the barbershop to hear "What A Man Likes!"

September 15, 2022

"Facing Fibroids"

Fibroids can be one of the most debilitating health issues facing women. Today on Portia, we meet a woman looking for non-surgical methods to treat her fibroids and we talk to the experts for answers.

September 16, 2022

"Food For Thought: Vegan"

One woman shares her journey of going vegan and its benefits. While another says she’d consider veganism if someone can prove that it can taste good. We put some vegan dishes to the test.