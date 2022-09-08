About 'Portia'

article

If there's one thing FOX 5's Portia Bruner loves to do, it is telling stories. For more than 20 years, she's been talking to everyone from Nelson Mandela to giggling children on Atlanta's playgrounds to share inspiration and information with Georgians. Now, on the talk show "Portia," the veteran FOX 5 personality focuses on the issues and needs of Black women in a way that both informs and uplifts viewers.

On "Portia," the veteran journalist holds in-depth and candid conversations with metro Atlanta’s movers and shakers about faith, family, health, wellness, and social issues that affect the community.

There's not much in this city that escapes Portia’s radar, and in traditional fashion, she will step out of the newsroom to meet people who matter -- from entrepreneurs challenging the status quo to ordinary people doing extraordinary things. The show also features segments ranging from cooking to self-help to parenting tips. Men also have a voice on the show in a segment called, "What A Man Likes."

Portia Bruner will host "Portia," a new half-hour daily talk show airing on FOX 5 Atlanta starting this fall.

As a mother first and a seasoned storyteller second, Portia’s wealth of experience with the issues that matter will give viewers information they can use long after the show ends.

"Portia" airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on FOX 5 Atlanta and is also available to stream on FOX Soul.