About 'Portia'

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If there's one thing Portia Bruner loves to do, it is telling stories. For more than 20 years, she's been talking to everyone from Nelson Mandela to giggling children on playgrounds to share inspiration and information. Now, on the lifestyle program "Portia," the veteran TV personality focuses on the issues and needs of Black women in a way that both informs and uplifts viewers.

On "Portia," the veteran journalist holds in-depth and candid conversations with movers and shakers about faith, family, health, wellness, and social issues.

There's not much that escapes Portia’s radar, and in traditional fashion, she will step out of the newsroom to meet people who matter -- from entrepreneurs challenging the status quo to ordinary people doing extraordinary things. The show also features segments ranging from cooking to self-help to parenting tips. Men also have a voice on the show in a segment called, "What A Man Likes."

As a mother first and a seasoned storyteller second, Portia’s wealth of experience with the issues that matter gives viewers information they can use long after the show ends.

"Portia" airs weekday mornings on FOX SOUL, which can be found on Roku, Samsung TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV & more. It also airs weekdays in the following cities:

National Show Times