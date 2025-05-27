From helpless to handy: Embracing the world of DIY

article

Do you need to call the plumber, or can you do this yourself?

Today, we're looking at "Do-It-Yourself" home repairs that everyone can make with at least some degree of confidence. FOX 5 real estate expert John Adams has mastered the world of home repairs and has a few tips for homeowners.

Early in Adams' career as a landlord, he got a call from a couple of women that he had rented to. A lightbulb had burned out, and they wanted to know when Adams could send a crew over to replace it.

Here are four practical skills that will save you time and money, and empower you to maintain your home, whether you rent or own.

1. First, let's address fixing a leaky faucet. What you’ve probably got is a worn-out washer or O-ring. By identifying the type of faucet and using a few basic tools such as a wrench and screwdriver, you can usually replace these parts yourself. This not only stops the drip but saves water and reduces your utility bills.

2. Next, we'll look at simple sheetrock repair. The door to the bedroom goes too far and punches a hole in the wall. This happens all the time. By the way, Yankees call this drywall, but it’s really sheetrock. With readily available materials like spackle, a putty knife, and some sandpaper, you can seamlessly repair holes and dents. Taking the time to learn this skill will allow you to quickly address minor damage and keep your home looking good.

3. Home security is another area where DIY skills are valuable. Replacing a door lock is a straightforward process that can significantly enhance your peace of mind. With a screwdriver, you can typically remove an old lock and install a new one, ensuring your home is secure.

4. Finally, no matter who you are, you should be replacing your furnace filter. This is a very simple job, but it’s very important. A clean air filter improves your own air quality, and improves the efficiency of your heating and cooling system, leading to lower energy costs. If you don't change the filter, you can burn up your blower motor, and it may cost someone a thousand bucks or more. By the way, smart landlords now deliver a new furnace filter every three or four months and require the renter to do the job.

To gain the necessary skills for these and other DIY projects, consider taking advantage of resources available online and in person at the big box stores. Hometown favorite Home Depot offers free weekend workshops designed to provide homeowners with hands-on experience and guidance. And don't forget your local hardware store, which is, quite literally, the "place with the helpful hardware man." The staff there can offer personalized advice, help you find the right tools and supplies, and provide valuable tips to get the job done.

Learning basic DIY skills is an investment in your home, your health, and your capabilities. It allows you to address common maintenance issues promptly, save on repair costs, and finally understand how your home functions.

Whether you rent or own a home, you should take a proactive approach to minor repairs and home maintenance.

One final tip Adams learned the hard way is this:

Always start the repair before noon - you’re probably going to need at least two (and sometimes three) trips to the hardware store before you get it right! Also, get ready for YouTube to become your new best friend. If it’s ever needed a repair, you’ll probably find it on YouTube!