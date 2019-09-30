California goes 'In Your Face' on the NCAA

California and its governor, Gavin Newsom have opened the way for college athletes in that state to hire agents and make money from endorsement deals with sneaker companies, soft drink makers, and other sponsors --just like the pros. The law is set to take effect in 2023. Newsom says it will change college sports for the better, but I'm not so sure. What I do know is the NCAA will not accept this.

This decision, if carried out, would present California schools with an unfair recruiting advantage. With so many athletes these days (yes, even high school kids!) concerned about nurturing "their brand," who wouldn't want to go to an institution that would allow them to cash in that brand right away. Of course, the NCAA could just ban California universities from the competition and declare its athletes ineligible, forcing the state (and others who choose to go in this direction) to form its own governing body. You see, this can get uglier really fast.

As I have written and stated many times in the past, I am vehemently opposed to paying college athletes. Forgive me for my old-fashioned sensibilities, but most athletes at the level we are talking about are on full-ride scholarships which include room, board and... oh, yeah... an education. If an athlete is that exceptional, just leave! Turn pro! Why waste everyone's time and scholarship money?

For years there has been a slow drip-drip of calls to pay athletes. A bit by bit implementation of things that if presented upfront would not be acceptable to the general public. In military terms, this would be called "mission creep" --a gradual expansion of a mission (see education) beyond its original scope, focus or goals. Even now many schools are paying cost-of-living stipends to athletes. Drip, drip.

Having said all that... I am no fan of the NCAA. I detest the hypocrisy of the institution. Remember their aggressive investigation of then Texas A&M quarterback, Johnny Manziel for allegedly profiting off his own autograph! In a wonderfully spot-on rebuke of the body, renowned NCAA critic Jay Bilas exposed their phoniness by providing a link to their on-line shop which featured Manziel's (and others) jersey for sale - for their own profit!

I am all for closing down the NCAA or reforming it and the institutions it serves. I found it ridiculous that during the last economic recession that caused layoffs and pay cuts, that there was no such pain experienced by most of these universities. No, their tuition fees just continued to skyrocket. The debt of today's student is saddled with is criminal! By the way, it's a debt that these scholarship athletes don't have to worry about!

What I see here is a microcosm of a bigger problem. This generational thing that says I am entitled to have what I want right now. Fame - now. Money - now. Fancy car - now. Time-honored virtues of earning things through hard work are ridiculed. It's no longer, "I earned this." Instead, it's, "I'm entitled to this!"

I've always hated the self-absorbed athlete argument that the universities are making money on their backs. First of all, there are other ways to make money. Second of all, a program that is experiencing success and making money likely did so over time and through the hard work and sacrifice of others who came before. Today's athlete, though he brings his own talent and credentials, is a beneficiary of the success of those who came before him/her. But again, in our current culture, which seems to believe that history began the day they were born, none of that matters. Just show me the money!

So, superstar runningback, Johnny Jett has a new shoe and car endorsement. What does the lineman who block for him get? What are the trainers getting out of this? You know what I'm getting at. This is going to eat away at one of the few places in society that hasn't been fragmented. The latest assault on a way of life and culture that used to develop in kids and students the understanding that you have to prepare and work for what you want. And even then the outcome is never assured. Where you can still find teamwork.

I believe in my heart that money corrupts! It's already creeping into our beloved bastion of innocence --high school football. And how long before it's tentacles reach into the middle and elementary schools? Oh, wait... it's happening there too.

Go ahead - laugh.