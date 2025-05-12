Zoo Atlanta unveils $6 admission for Georgia SNAP families

The Brief Zoo Atlanta offers $6 general admission tickets for SNAP participants, valid for up to six guests per visit, with no blackout dates, exclusively for Georgia residents. A discounted Family Membership is available for $50, providing unlimited daytime admission for two adults and up to four children, along with in-park discounts. Discounts require a valid SNAP/EBT or WIC card and photo ID, redeemable only in person at Zoo Atlanta Admissions or Member Services Office.



Zoo Atlanta has launched a new access initiative aimed at making wildlife experiences more affordable for Georgia families who receive benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

What we know:

Effective immediately, SNAP participants can purchase general admission tickets for just $6 plus tax per person for up to six guests per visit. Children under the age of 3 will continue to receive free admission. The program has no blackout dates and is valid only for Georgia residents.

Additionally, Zoo Atlanta is offering a deeply discounted Family Membership for $50. The annual membership covers unlimited daytime admission for two adults and up to four children, as well as in-park discounts and other perks.

To redeem the discounts, guests must present a valid SNAP/EBT or WIC card along with a photo ID. General admission discounts can be obtained at Zoo Atlanta Admissions, while membership purchases must be made at the Member Services Office. These offers are available only in person and cannot be redeemed online.

Dig deeper:

As part of the shift toward this targeted access program, Zoo Atlanta will end its Library Pass partnership on June 1, 2025. Passes can still be checked out from participating libraries through May 31, and any vouchers already issued will be honored through June 30.

SNAP benefits in Georgia are administered by the Department of Human Services through the Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS).

Zoo Atlanta is located at 800 Cherokee Avenue SE, Atlanta, Georgia.

What they're saying:

"Expanding access to the enriching experiences Zoo Atlanta offers is central to the Zoo’s mission, and it allows the Zoo to connect directly with the communities that benefit most from greater support in accessing these opportunities," the Zoo said in a statement.

What you can do:

More information is available at zooatlanta.org.

