Zoo Atlanta shows 'pride' in new African lion habitat

What’s that sound coming from Zoo Atlanta? It’s the delighted roars of African lions Hondo, Hatari, and Azizi, beckoning guests to come visit them in their fresh new digs!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours checking out Zoo Atlanta’s African lion complex, which reopened earlier in April after an extensive six-month, $3-million renovation project. Since closing the habitat last October, crews have added around 1,500 square feet of space through which the lion brothers may roam, and relocated a pool in which the big cats can cool off. The habitat boasts three distinct viewing areas for guests, including an observation deck with seating.

Hondo, Hatari, and Azizi have been hanging out behind-the-scenes during the renovation project, but now the 11-year-old brothers are front and center where they belong. The lions were all born at Zoo Atlanta, and were recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan to remain in an all-male group, which is called a coalition (as opposed to prides, which are built around related female lions).

The African lion habitat opens just in time for the busy spring and summer months, during which Zoo Atlanta offers daily programming and special camps. The zoo also hosts some very cool behind-the-scenes experiences called Wild Encounters, allowing guests the rare chance to visit animals including elephants, lemurs, and warthogs.

Hours of operation at the zoo are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and ticket prices vary by date. For more information on visiting Zoo Atlanta (800 Cherokee Avenue Southeast), click here.