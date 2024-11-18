Zoo Atlanta's newborn gorilla has died

article

With heavy hearts, staff members at Zoo Atlanta announced the newest infant born to western lowland gorilla, Kambera, has died.

The baby girl was just five days old when she passed away.

"We are heartbroken by the loss of not just this special little individual, but by the loss of a newborn member of a critically endangered species. Like humans, newborn gorillas are very fragile, and the first few days of life are uncertain for any baby animal," said Gina Ferrie, PhD, Vice President of Collections and Conservation. "If there is an encouraging takeaway from this sad moment, it is that we were so encouraged to see Kambera, who had not previously reared an infant, display all of the maternal inclinations we hoped to see. Our teams worked tirelessly and with outstanding commitment to help Kambera prepare for the birth and, following the birth, to ensure her and her infant’s wellbeing."

It's not clear yet what led to the infant's death.

A necropsy, the animal equivalent of an autopsy, will be conducted soon, according to Zoo Atlanta.