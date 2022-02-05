Zoo Atlanta tortoise, Patches, dies; believed to be in her 70s or 80s

article

Zoo Atlanta announced the death of its female Aldabra giant tortoise, Patches, on Saturday.

Zoo staff estimated the tortoise was in her 70s or 80s.

The Zoo Atlanta veterinary team discovered a large mass in her body cavity after noticing she was acting lethargic and lost her appetite. Zoo officials decided to euthanize Patches on Saturday.

"We are very saddened by the loss of Patches. She was a wonderful link for so many people to the fascination of reptiles and to the key role that tortoises play in their ecosystems wherever they are found," Vice President of Collections and Conservation Jennifer Mickelberg, Ph.D, said in a statement. "It is not difficult to make connections with an animal such as a gorilla or a giant panda or a giraffe. Some people find it more challenging to connect with reptiles, which makes Patches’ legacy all the more extraordinary. She had a personality on par with her size, and she will be dearly missed."

Patches has lived at Zoo Atlanta since 1994.

The Aldabra giant tortoise is the second-largest tortoise species, according to Zoo Atlanta officials. Females of this species are known to measure around three feet and can weigh 350 pounds.

The species can live to be more than 100 years old.

The species is currently listed as vulnerable due to poaching.

The University of Georgia Zoo and Exotic Animal Pathology Service will conduct a necropsy. a Zoo Atlanta spokesperson said.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE