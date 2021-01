article

Zoe Kravitz is filing for divorce from husband Karl Glusman after just 18 months of marriage.

Kravitz's representative confirmed the move to People magazine without giving a reason for the split.

The two actors started dating in 2016 before marrying in a secret ceremony in 2019.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Kravitz shared the wedding photos just a few months ago to celebrate their one-year anniversary.