'Zip-tie guy', Georgia mother convicted on Capitol riot charges

A Woodstock woman and her son, known for carrying zip ties, were convicted on charges stemming from the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Lisa Eisenhart, 56, was charged with conspiracy, entering a restricted building, and violent entry or disorderly conduct. Her son, Eric Munchel, was arrested on similar charges.

"As the Congress was engaged in the official business of certifying the electoral college vote, [Eisenhart] and [Munchel] knowingly and willfully joined a mob of individuals to forcibly enter the U.S. Capitol with the intent to cause a civil disturbance designed to impede, disrupt, and disturb the orderly conduct of business by the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate," an arrest affidavit reads.

Federal prosecutors say Lisa Eisenhart and Eric Munchel can be seen in multiple photos taken during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. (Supplied)

Prosecutors obtained photos of what they say was Lisa Eisenhart and Eric Munchel leaving a Grand Hyatt Hotel at 12:37 p.m. before the riot, on the Capitol Hill lawn during the riot, and inside the Capitol.

Police said Eisenhart is wearing similar clothing in each picture they have of her, including "a distinctive plaid shirt, tactical vest, blue jeans, and glasses."

"Video footage from inside of the U.S. Capitol captures [Eisenhart] and [Munchel] in the vicinity of a mob of individuals that are physically attacking two Capitol Police officers guarding entry into the Senate chambers," the affidavit reads. "The footage eventually shows officers run past [Eisenhart] and [Munchel]; several members of the mob give chase. Right after they pass, [Eisenhart] and [Munchel] immediately follow behind the individuals pursuing the officers. [Eisenhart] and [Munchel] are seen holding flex cuffs in each of their hands during the pursuit."

On Tuesday, a U.S. district judge convicted Eisenhart and Munchel. He decided the case without a jury in what is called a stipulated bench trial. It’s an unusual legal proceeding in which defendants do not admit guilt to charges, but agree with prosecutors that certain facts are true.

The same judge will sentence them in September.