Police searching for 15-year-old Clayton County girl missing since Sunday
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking for help finding a runaway teenager who has been missing since Sunday.
Officials say 15-year-old Zayre Williams left her home on the 700 block of Sedgwick Drive in Jonesboro without permission Sunday.
Williams is described as being around 5-feet-4-inchs tall with a weight of 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Police say Williams has been diagnosed with ADHD.
The missing teen was last seen wearing a white sweater, black shorts, and shoes.
If you have any information that could help find Williams, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.