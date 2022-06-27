Police searching for 15-year-old Clayton County girl missing since Sunday

article

Clayton County police are asking for help finding a runaway teenager who has been missing since Sunday.

Officials say 15-year-old Zayre Williams left her home on the 700 block of Sedgwick Drive in Jonesboro without permission Sunday.

Williams is described as being around 5-feet-4-inchs tall with a weight of 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Williams has been diagnosed with ADHD.

The missing teen was last seen wearing a white sweater, black shorts, and shoes.

If you have any information that could help find Williams, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.