Za'Darius Smith signs with Falcons following defensive losses

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The Brief Atlanta Falcons signed defensive end Za’Darius Smith. The team recently lost key rushers Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. Smith previously played under head coach Kevin Stefanski.



The Atlanta Falcons signed three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Za'Darius Smith on Tuesday to reinforce a front line depleted by a season-ending injury and an eight-game suspension.

What we know:

The Atlanta Falcons announced the signing of defensive end Za’Darius Smith on Tuesday.

The team needed immediate pass-rushing assistance after Jalon Walker suffered a season-ending torn ACL and James Pearce Jr. received an eight-game suspension following a February arrest.

Walker and Pearce produced nearly 30 percent of the team's franchise-record 57 sacks last season.

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Smith reunites with new Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski, who previously coached the defensive end for three seasons in Cleveland.

The Alabama native entered the league as a fourth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2015 NFL draft after playing college football at East Mississippi Community College and the University of Kentucky.

Over a 12-year career with six different franchises, the three-time Pro Bowler has recorded 321 tackles, 70.5 sacks, 176 quarterback hits, 87 tackles for loss, 16 passes defensed, 11 forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries across 145 regular-season games.

He has also appeared in nine postseason games, logging 18 tackles, eight quarterback hits, four sacks and four tackles for loss.

What we don't know:

The team has not publicly disclosed the financial terms or length of Smith's contract. Officials have not indicated whether Smith will immediately enter the starting lineup or how his snaps will be split among the remaining defensive front.