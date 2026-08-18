Kroger opens new Marketplace locations in metro Atlanta

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The Brief Kroger is expanding across metro Atlanta with new Marketplace locations despite four store closures last year. A new Marketplace store opens Friday in Oakwood, with additional sites planned for Locust Grove, Perry, Dunwoody and Statesboro. The major grocer recently announced plans to acquire Giant Eagle for $1.65 billion while continuing regional growth.



Kroger is opening several new locations across metro Atlanta, moving forward with expansion plans following a wave of store closures last year.

What we know:

New Kroger Marketplace stores recently launched in Hoschton and Bethlehem, bringing expanded offerings like apparel, toys and home goods to shoppers.

The grocer's Oakwood Marketplace location celebrates its grand opening Friday.

Additional Marketplace openings are set for Locust Grove and Perry later this year.

A spokesperson for Kroger confirmed that stores are also in the planning phase for Dunwoody and Statesboro.

The backstory:

The expansion follows four metro Atlanta store closures in 2025.

Kroger shuttered locations on Morosgo Way in Atlanta, Douglas Road in Alpharetta, Memorial Drive in Decatur and Buford Highway in Brookhaven.

As of January, Kroger operated 2,697 supermarkets across 35 states under nearly 20 banners, including Harris Teeter, Ralphs, Fred Meyer and King Soopers.

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The retailer announced plans last month to acquire regional grocery chain Giant Eagle for $1.65 billion, adding 197 supermarkets and 11 standalone pharmacies across Midwestern and Mid-Atlantic markets.

What we don't know:

Kroger officials have not announced specific opening dates for the planned Dunwoody and Statesboro locations.

The company has not disclosed if any additional store closures are planned for the metro Atlanta area.