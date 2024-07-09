20-year-old missing swimmer at Lake Lanier 'safely located,' sheriff's office says

article

The 20-year-old missing swimmer Zachary Rutledge has been "safely located," according to Hall County Sheriff's Office. No other information was released.

ORIGINAL STORY

Hall County authorities are searching for a swimmer who went missing on Monday night.

The sheriff's office says 20-year-old Winder resident Zachary Rutledge was last seen at around 8 p.m. at Burton Mill Park on Lake Lanier.

Authorities say Rutledge went swimming with two friends and disappeared after they lost sight of him in the water.

Deputies believe it is possible that the 20-year-old man may have swum back to shore and left the park.

Another photo of Zachary Rutledge provided by his family (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

The missing man is described as 5-feet-10-inches tall with a weight of 120 pounds. He has curly brown hair.

Rutledge was wearing swim trunks and may have on a silver chain necklace.

If you have any details that could help deputies find Rutledge, call 911 or the Hall County Sheriff's Office at (770) 536-8812.