YSL Trial: Lead detective finally takes the stand against remaining defendants

On the 161st day of the YSL trial, Detective Viverito, described as a "gang expert" and the lead investigator focusing on Young Thug, testified as the state’s final witness. The prosecution aims to use her testimony to summarize its case in the ongoing RICO trial with the remaining defendants, Shannon Stillwell and Deamonte Kendrick.

During her testimony, Viverito presented several pieces of evidence, including text messages between Young Thug and his co-defendant, Huey. According to Viverito, the messages allegedly involved instructions for Huey to "handle" YFN Lucci at his shows. Additional text messages showed Young Thug allegedly directing Huey to return stolen property taken from music producer Turbo, stating, "he gon die" if it was not returned.

Other evidence introduced included:

Messages Linked to Stabbing Incident: Text messages between Jaden Myrick ("Settrip") and Kahlieff Adams allegedly discussed payment for harming YFN Lucci. Viverito testified that Lucci, also known as "650," earned the nickname from his Maybach S650.

Social Media Activity: Posts by alleged YFN members, including "Shell Kel," were shown to the jury. The posts reportedly followed the deaths of individuals connected to the case, including "Lil Dee," "Mounk Tounk," and "Big Bhris."

Photographs and Posts: The jury saw images of Young Thug with individuals identified as "Big" and "Mac." Other posts by Shannon Stillwell were also shown. The state argued that Stillwell committed a murder in retaliation for the deaths of Big and Mac.

Wiretaps and Retaliation

Wiretaps involving defendant Damekion Garlington ("Lil Dee") were played for the jury. These recordings were from the days following a double murder and leading up to the killing of an individual referred to as "Drinks." Prosecutors argued that the conversations provided insight into alleged retaliatory actions.

The jury was also shown a picture of Drinks with Shell Kel, which was reposted by Shell Kel after a double murder. Posts made by Lil Dee, allegedly involved in Drinks' murder, were also presented, including one posted the day after the murder with the caption, "We got y’all boys."

Courtroom Proceedings

Judge Paige Reese Whitaker twice admonished Viverito during her testimony, instructing her to avoid unsolicited commentary and to limit her responses to answering questions directly.

The defense has yet to respond to the testimony presented by Viverito, but the evidence introduced on Thursday adds to the state’s argument that the YSL organization engaged in a pattern of criminal activity as part of an ongoing conspiracy.

What next

The trial with the jury will resume on Monday. Detective Viverito is expected to continue testifying at that time. The state is expected to finish presenting its case next week. After that, the defense will have to present its case, followed by closing arguments.

At this time, it is believed that the trial will conclude before the holidays.

What the Remaining YSL Trial Co-Defendants Are Charged With

Deamonte Kendrick (Yak Gotti): Conspiracy to violate RICO, murder (2015 murder of Donovan Thomas), participation in criminal street gang activity, three counts of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a machine gun, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon with a prior felony involving the use or possession of a firearm.

Shannon Stillwell (Shannon Jackson or SB): Conspiracy to violate RICO, two counts of murder (2015 murder of Donovan Thomas Jr. and 2022 murder of Shymel Drinks), two counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon with a prior felony involving the use or possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Young Thug and 27 others were indicted in 2022 for violating Georgia's RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) law and committing multiple violent crimes. Following the longest jury selection in history (10 months), the trial for Young Thug and several co-defendants began in November 2023. It is now the longest trial in Georgia history. Prosecutors are attempting to prove that YSL (Young Slime Life) is a criminal street gang responsible for numerous offenses, including murder. The defendants maintain that YSL stands for Young Stoner Life and is the name of a record label founded by Young Thug. The trial has been plagued by various disruptions, including illnesses, the arrests of a juror and a lawyer, the stabbing of defendant Shannon Stillwell, the removal of the judge originally assigned to the case, and more. Young Thug and three other defendants took a plea deal at the end of October 2024. There are several others who were indicted who have not gone to trial at this time.