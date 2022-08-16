Youth corrections officer arrested for inmate's death during 'fight game'

A Georgia juvenile correctional officer was charged with murder after investigators say a young inmate he allowed to fight in front of him died.

Thomas Lee Hicks, 30, of Waycross, was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree cruelty to children, and one count of violation of oath of office.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Hicks, who was correctional officer at the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center, allowed "juveniles to participate in a fight game" in front of him.

The arrest stems from the death of a juvenile inmate on August 9. The teen had lost consciousness and was rushed to Memorial Health Hospital in Savannah for treatment, investigators say. The teen later died.

Hicks was booked into the Ware County Jail.