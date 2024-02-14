Young woman shot, killed at DeKalb County apartment on Valentine's Day identified, man arrested

article

An East Point man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a young woman on Valentine’s Day.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. at an apartment located in the 2100 block of Bedevere Circle.

The woman, later identified as 19-year-old Destiny Carson, was found in one of the apartments with a gunshot wound, according to a spokesperson with the DeKalb County Police Department.

Homicide detectives say 19-year-old Marquis Simmons was the gunman.

A woman was found shot to death by DeKalb County police at an apartment complex along Bedevere Circle on Feb. 14, 2024. (FOX 5)

Investigators did not release his relationship to Carson but said the two knew each other.

Simmons was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on Thursday evening.

He is being charged with malice murder.

It was not clear if he had legal representation.

Simmons is being held without bond, according to jail records.